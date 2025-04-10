'Do not retaliate': White House warns nations after Trump's 125 per cent tariffs on China In the wake of the global market meltdown, Trump abruptly backed down on his tariffs on most nations for 90 days; however, he raised his tax rate on Chinese imports to 125 per cent.

In a dramatic policy shift, US President Donald Trump reversed his sweeping tariffs on most nations on Wednesday for at least 90 days, except China. The announcement came after Trump raised the tariffs on China to 125 per cent following the Chinese decision to impose 84 per cent duties on all US imports. The tit-for-tat measures from the two largest economies appear to have reached a new peak in the ongoing trade war.

Despite the global uproar, the White House has decided to double down on its pressure as it sent a warning to nations, saying, "Do not retaliate and you will be rewarded."

Why Trump authorised a 90-day pause?

On his decision to authorise a 90-day pause, Trump posted on Truth Social that “more than 75 countries” had reached out to the US government for trade talks and have not retaliated in a meaningful way, as he added, "I have authorised a 90-day PAUSE and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period of 10 per cent, also effective immediately."

The sudden backdown on his tariffs is being seen as an attempt to narrow the unprecedented trade war between the US and the world to a showdown between Beijing and Washington.

China-US showdown

Earlier, China responded to US tariffs by imposing 84 per cent levies on its imports from America, intensifying the trade war between the two countries. The hike followed after Trump’s explosive new tariffs on 60 countries, which included 104 per cent on China.

Moreover, China has also filed a lawsuit against the US with the World Trade Organisation's (WTO) dispute settlement mechanism following the latest US tariff hikes.

In response to the additional tariff announcement by the US on Chinese goods over and above the earlier reciprocal tariffs, a spokesperson for China's commerce ministry said that the additional tariff measures by the US seriously violate WTO rules.

