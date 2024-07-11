IAS officer Pooja Khedkar reacts to controversy around her as she joins duty at Washim

Follow us on Image Source : X IAS officer Puja Khedkar

IAS officer Pooja Khedkar (32), who took charge as an assistant collector at the Washim District Collectorate in Vidarbha region on Thursday, reacted to the controversy around her.

Khedkar's reaction to allegations

Asked about the allegations against her, Khedkar told reporters, “I am not authorised to speak on the issue. Government rules don’t provide (allow) me to speak on this.”

Khedkar, who has been accused of allegedly misusing benefits under the physical disabilities category and other backward class (OBC) quota to secure a position in the Indian Administrative Services, hit the headlines after she was spotted using an Audi car with a beacon without permission from her senior.

As controversies around her mounted she was transferred on Monday to Washim from Pune. She also faced allegations of bullying and entitled behaviour during her tenure in Pune.

“I am happy to join duty at the Washim District Collectorate and am looking forward to working here,” she said.

No swanky Audi car after facing action

Instead of the swanky Audi car with beacon during her tenure in Pune, the probationary officer of the 2022 IAS batch was on Thursday seen alighting from a more humble Bolero car provided by the district administration.

Pune police visits her home

Pune police officials went to Khedkar’s bungalow in Pune on Thursday to inspect the Audi car over the violations on beacon and VIP number, but they found the bungalow gates locked. A local news channel showed her mother, who was inside the gate, trying to shoo away their camera team from the spot.

Khedkar was shunted to Washim after Pune district collector Suhas Diwase wrote to state additional chief secretary Nitin Gadre requesting him to consider giving a posting to Khedkar in another district to avoid “administrative complications”.

Diwase had sought action against Khedkar for her behaviour, including aggressive treatment of junior staff, illegal occupation of the ante-chamber of additional collector Ajay More, and violations pertaining to sporting a red beacon on the Audi and flashing it during the day, among others.

“Probationer Pooja Khedkar joined the district collector’s office for training purposes as per the order of the Maharashtra State government order.

She will be learning with various government departments during her training period,” Washim district collector Buveneswari S said.

A 2023 batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, Khedkar has also been accused of allegedly misusing benefits under the physical disabilities category and other backward class (OBC) quota to secure a position in the Indian Administrative Services.

An official said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has sought a report on the matter from the Pune collector.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: IAS officer Pooja Khedkar, who used beacon light on private car, submitted fake mental illness certificate