Owaisi seeks alliance with Samajwadi Party for 2027 UP polls; Akhilesh's party says tie-up 'difficult'

Moradabad:

As political parties scramble to prepare for next year's assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has once against reached out to Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) for an alliance, stressing that his party's sole aim is to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from coming to power in the state.

Addressing a gathering in Moradabad on Saturday night, the Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad said the AIMIM is open to forming an alliance with, while stressing that it is the right time to hold talks. Pointing out that his party's fight was never against any religion, Owaisi warned the Samajwadi Party shouldn't "cry after the elections".

"We don't want the BJP to come to power again. You say that Owaisi contesting would harm us. I'm ready to fight alongside you," Owaisi was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

"Our fight was never against any religion, nor will it ever be. Our fight is for our honour. Our fight is a fight for justice. Now we don't want to sit on a mat. Now we want equality. If Akhilesh sits in front of that chair, then Owaisi will sit cross-legged in front of that chair and talk about rights and justice," he said.

This is the second time in less than 10 days when Owaisi has reached out to the Samajwadi Party for an alliance. Speaking exclusively to India TV on July 18, Owaisi had said that he was open to forming an alliance either with the Samajwadi Party and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

However, it seems that Akhilesh's party is not interested in an alliance with AIMIM at this moment. Speaking to news agency PTI on Sunday, Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah Nadvi said an alliance appears very difficult, but a final decision will likely be taken by the party high command.

"The Samajwadi Party believes in taking everyone along. That has always been its approach. As for Asaduddin Owaisi, he has a particular political outlook and does not move beyond it. Therefore, an alliance with him appears very difficult. The final decision rests with Akhilesh Yadav and the party's senior leadership," he said.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year, along with Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

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