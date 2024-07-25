Pranitha Subhash announces second pregnancy with cute video, says 'the pants don’t fit anymore'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pranitha Subhash

Popular South actress Pranitha Subhash took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from the photoshoot of her second pregnancy. In the pictures, she can be seen flaunting her baby bump in a black-coloured bodycon top and unbuttoned jeans. Pranitha and her husband Nitin Raju are parents to a baby girl named Arna. She was born in June 2022. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, ''Round 2… The pants don’t fit anymore!'' The actress will reportedly take a break from work for her second pregnancy.

See Pranitha's post:

However, on her X (previously called Twitter) account, she wrote, ''Knock knock! Who’s there ? Baby !! Baby who? Baby #2,'' and shared the same set of pictures. For the unversed, Pranitha is married to a businessman Nitin Raju and the two tied the knot in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. They embraced parenthood the next year.

Apart from this, she also shared a short clip of behind-the-scenes from the photoshoot wherein her daughter can be seen interrupting the shoot.

Pranitha on work front

The actress took a break from work after marriage and resumed it in 2024. She was last seen in a Kannada-language romantic comedy film titled Ramana Avatara alongside Monish Nagaraj, popularly known as Rishi. In 2024, she also made her Malayalam film debut with Thankamani.

Pranitha made her debut in 2010 with the Kannada film Pokiri and has since acted in numerous Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada movies. She has acted in a couple of Hindi films as well including Paresh Rawal and Shilpa Shetty-starrer Hungama 2 and Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India. For her work, she has been nominated for several prestigious awards including Filmfare Awards South, SIIMA Awards, and Edison Awards.

