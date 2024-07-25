Devara Part 1: Bobby Deol to play antagonist alongside Saif Ali Khan in Jr NTR-starrer? Details inside

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Bobby Deol was last seen in 'Animal'.

Bobby Deol, who recently played the lead antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Animal, is all set to play the negative role in another big film. As per a report by Hindustan Times, Bobby will be seen playing antagonist in Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Devara: Part 1. Earlier, Saif Ali Khan also joined Devara's cast as a villain. ''Yes, the team is in talks with Bobby Deol and discussions are in the final stage. Bobby will also play an antagonist in this movie,'' Hindustan Times reported quoting a source.

''Saif Ali Khan will be the main antagonist in Devara Part 1 and Bobby Deol will enter Devara Part 1 towards the end of the film. In Devara Part 2, both Saif and Bobby will have meaty roles as antagonists,'' the source added.

More deets about Devara Part: 1

Devara: Part 1 will now be released on October 10, 2024. The film was earlier released on the occasion of Eid 2024, however, due to late VFX works, the film has been postponed. Earlier this year, Jr NTR shared a poster of himself announcing the new release date. For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor will mark her Tamil-Telugu debut with Devara: Part 1. She will be sharing screen space with Jr. NTR for the first time.

Clash with Jigra

Alia Bhatt's next film under Dharam Production is also releasing on September 27. Titled as Jigra, the film also features The Archies actor Vedang Raina in the lead role. Alia and Vedang will be seen playing siblings in this new film.

