Bhuvan Bam opens up about losing his parents during COVID-19 pandemic: 'Still unable to process this'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bhuvan Bam will next be seen in the second season of Taaza Khabar.

Popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam lost both his mother and father during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. In a recent podcast, he finally talked about the heart-wrenching experience and the impact it had on him. On a podcast named 'Be A Man, Yaar', Bhuvan became emotional while talking about his loss and said, ''I am still unable to process this feeling and that’s the reason why I don’t talk much about this.'' He added, ''What’s done is done, there’s no use thinking about it.''

This is the first time Bhuvan has openly talked about his late father and his drinking problem. ''I asked him, ‘Who drinks in the middle of the day? What is the problem? Tell us. We have just cut a cake celebrating 10 million followers (on BB Ki Vines), we planned to travel. Then why are you drinking at 12 in the afternoon?’ He replied, ‘I am habitual to this and I want you guys to not intervene. Let me be. I am very happy for all of you, just don’t interfere.’ Simple. I wondered what do I tell after this? I can’t forcefully pull the drink away because he’s my father,'' he said.

''Now when I look back, it’s funny but at that point, it was scary. My house was exposed to everyone. There was always a queue outside my house and after BB Ki Vines picked up, I stopped going into my balcony. Because there was always be 60-70 people there, be at 2 am or 3 am at night. In between all this, andar kalesh chal rahe hai ghar mein — begging him not to scream, matlab, ghamaasan ghar ke andar. My room was on top, where I make the videos. The path to the room was from outside. If I go from that way and if someone calls out for me, now I have to oblige. My conscious will not allow me to ignore that and go upstairs. So I will take a detour, I will open the gate, click photos with everyone. Once everyone is gone, I’ll come inside, I’ll chat with dad, and try to understand his problem. But the decibel would be high. That cycle never stopped. Then I decided that I can’t live like this, I have to shift houses,'' he further recalled.

Meanwhile on the work front, Bhuvan Bam recently announced the second season of his popular series, Taaza Khabar. Also starring Shriya Pilgaonkar in the lead role, the series will release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar claims being cheated by few producers, says 'I don't talk to them, I go quiet'