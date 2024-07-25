Shweta Tiwari confirms working with Karan Johar, says she's doing Dharma Productions' series

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Shweta Tiwari recently worked with Rohit Shetty for a web show.

After garnering praise for her performance in Rohit Shetty's directorial series Indian Police Force, actress Shweta Tiwari is all set to work with Karan Johar. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress, in a chat with News18 Showsha, spilled the beans on her next project with Dharma Productions and said, ''I’m doing Dharma Productions’ upcoming web series. In that, I play a don-like character who wears a saree and smokes cigarettes (laughs). It was a very challenging role and that’s why I wanted to do it.''

However, she didn't reveal much details about the project and told the portal that she is ready for smaller roles now. ''I’ve always told myself – ‘do what you like.’ I’ve been a lead face in television but when I’m stepping out and foraying into something else, I want to explore different parts. I know that I’ve to accept smaller roles if I want to work with a certain director or an actor. I want to make my debut in different avenues every five years,'' she added.

In the same chat, the actress recalled how she faced discrimination earlier when she tried her hands in films while working in television industry. ''There’s this very famous director who I don’t want to name. This one time he called me for a role in his film. He told me the character perfectly suited me and that he really wanted me to do it. And then he said, ‘But the problem is, you’re a TV actor. Kaise bechunga main? Kaise bolunga main producers ko ki yeh TV waali actress hai?'' she said.

''I told him that if that’s the case, why did you call me in the first place? He only called me to narrate the story and to say it to me that I’m just a TV actor! I don’t know why he even asked me to meet him. I said to him, ‘Okay, fine.’ And left. In my mind, I kept thinking ki, abhi aap ko yaad aaya ki main TV karti hoon, phone karte waqt yaad nahi tha?'' she added.

