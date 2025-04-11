Nagpur: Seven injured in explosion at aluminium unit in Umred MIDC | Video Nagpur fire: Seven workers were seriously injured. Meanwhile, police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot. The critically injured workers were admitted to a private hospital in Umred and the Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur for treatment.

At least seven persons were injured, including two critically (with burn injuries), in an massive explosion at an aluminium unit in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Friday (April 11). The blast took place at around 6:00 pm at MMP Aluminium Industries Limited in Umred MIDC, with smoke visible almost a kilometre away.

"Seven persons are injured. Two of them are in critical condition. They have been admitted in government medical college and hospital. The firm makes aluminium foil and powder. The aluminium powder is continuing to keep the fire strong," the Umred police station official said.

The operation to control the blaze is underway, though some officials at the site said it would be achieved only after the aluminium powder burns out completely.

The names of the critically injured workers in the explosion are Kamlesh Thakre (20, resident of Gondbori) and Sachin Meshram (20, resident of Panjrepar). They have been admitted to the Government Medical College in Nagpur for medical treatment.

Additionally, four other workers- Karan Bawane, Piyush Tokas, Dhanvit Kumbhare, and Piyush Durge- are being treated at a private hospital in Umred. MMP Industries, located in Umred MIDC, manufactures aluminum foil and powder, primarily used for packaging.