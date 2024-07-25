Kangana Ranaut delivers first speech in Parliament, talks about various art forms of Himachal | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM KANGANA'S SPEECH Kangana Ranaut is a Member of Parliament from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut delivered her first speech in Parliament after winning the Mandi Lok Sabha seat of Himachal Pradesh. On Thursday, Kangana took to her Instagram and X (formerly called Twitter) account and shared a short but full clip of her speech in the Parliament. In her speech, she talked about the 'extinction' of many art forms of Himachal.

After thanking the honourable Speaker Om Birla for giving her an opportunity to speak before the Parliament. She spoke in the Parliament in Hindi which roughly translates, ''In Mandi, there are various art forms that are on the verge of becoming extinct. In our Himachal Pradesh, there is an indigenous construction technique called kath-kuni; the skin of sheep is used to make various kinds of clothes, such as jackets, caps, shawls, and sweaters. These are considered valuable in countries outside India, but here they are becoming extinct. We should talk about what steps are being taken to promote these.''

''I would also like to add that the folk music of Himachal Pradesh, especially the tribal music from Spiti, Kinnaur and Bharmour, and their folk and art forms are also on the verge on extinction. So, what are we doing about them?'' she added.

Sharing the video on her social media, she wrote, ''Aaj Parliament mein Mandi ( Himachal Pradesh) ke vishay mein baat rakhne ka pehla mauka mila @bjp4india @bjp4himachal.''

Apart from her political career, she is also busy with her directorial project titled Emergency. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and late actor Satish Kaushik. The film has been postponed several times and recently Kangana shared the new date of its theatrical release. It will hit the big screens on September 6 this year.

