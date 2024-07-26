CUET UG 2024 Results LIVE: When will scorecards to be out?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CUET UG 2024 Results soon

CUET UG 2024 Results LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 results soon. As per media reports, the scorecards for CUET UG 2024 will be out within the next 24 to 48 hours. However, the confirmation is yet awaited on the exact date and time for the results. All the candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in, once the results are out.

This year, The testing agency conducted the CUET UG test 2024 in hybrid mode across 379 venues from May 15 to 24 for around 13.48 lakh students. The provisional answer keys for the same were released on July 7. After this, the testing agency conducted a re-test for the over 1,000 candidates. A total of 61 subjects were covered in the CUET UG 2024 exam, which consisted of a general exam, 27 domain subjects, and 33 languages. Candidates awaiting the CUET UG 2024 results are advised to stay tuned to this live blog for the latest updates.