Friday, July 26, 2024
     
CUET UG 2024 Results LIVE: When will scorecards to be out?

CUET UG 2024 Results will be declared soon. Candidates who appeared in the said exam will be able to download their results using roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check when, where and how to download CUET UG scorecards.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: July 26, 2024 10:50 IST
CUET UG 2024 Results soon
Image Source : FILE CUET UG 2024 Results soon

CUET UG 2024 Results LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 results soon. As per media reports, the scorecards for CUET UG 2024 will be out within the next 24 to 48 hours. However, the confirmation is yet awaited on the exact date and time for the results. All the candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in, once the results are out. 

This year, The testing agency conducted the CUET UG test 2024 in hybrid mode across 379 venues from May 15 to 24 for around 13.48 lakh students. The provisional answer keys for the same were released on July 7. After this, the testing agency conducted a re-test for the over 1,000 candidates. A total of 61 subjects were covered in the CUET UG 2024 exam, which consisted of a general exam, 27 domain subjects, and 33 languages. Candidates awaiting the CUET UG 2024 results are advised to stay tuned to this live blog for the latest updates.

 

  • Jul 26, 2024 10:50 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to download CUET UG 2024 results?

    Candidates awaiting the CUET UG 2024 results are required to visit the official website of NTA, exams.nta.ac.in/CUETUG to download their scorecards and navigate the link to the results. Then, the candidate is required to log in with their application number, and date of birth. The CUET UG 2024 results will appear on the screen. Candidates can save and download CUET UG scorecards for future reference.

  • Jul 26, 2024 10:44 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    CUET UG 2024 Result date and time

    The National Testing Agency is expected to release the results of the Common Entrance University Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 soon. As per media reports, results could be released within 24 to 48 hours. However, an exact date and time is yet to be declared. Once the results are out, the candidates will be able to download CUET UG 2024 results using their roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page.

