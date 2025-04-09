Ayodhya accident: 1 killed, 5 injured after speeding dumper crash at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk A tragic road accident at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya left one dead and five injured after a speeding dumper crashed into multiple vehicles. Emergency responders rushed the injured to Shri Ram Hospital, while others were referred for critical care.

A speeding dumper caused a major accident at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring five others. The high-speed vehicle crashed into several vehicles in a crowded area, triggering panic among commuters and bystanders. Dr. Manish Shakya, Emergency Medical Officer at Shri Ram Hospital, confirmed the casualties and said that five of the seriously injured victims have been referred to Raja Dashrath Medical College for advanced treatment. "One person has died in the incident. One patient with minor injuries is being treated here," Dr. Shakya told ANI.

Eyewitness recounts narrow escape

One of the injured, Raja Babu, recounted his narrow escape. "The dumper rammed into my vehicle at high speed. I managed to jump out just in time," he said. "It then hit several other people and vehicles. I have injuries on my leg, chest, and head."

Earlier road tragedy in Ayodhya

The latest incident comes just weeks after another fatal crash in the district. Four people lost their lives earlier this month in a road accident near Pararampur village under the Haiderganj police station. The victims, riding two motorcycles after Holi celebrations, collided with a speeding SUV. The impact set both bikes ablaze, killing all four on the spot.

Following the crash, enraged villagers torched the SUV. Police later identified the driver as Bhaskar Upadhyay from Haiderganj. He was injured in the incident and later taken into custody.

The victims were identified as Ram Kewal (50), Indrajeet (32), Ram Sajivan (42), and Jethu (38). Police are continuing to investigate both cases.

