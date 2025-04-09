Caught on camera: Moments before Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse that killed 66 | WATCH At least 66 people were killed, and over 160 were injured after the roof collapsed at the iconic Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo during a live concert. Rescue operations are underway.

A horrific tragedy struck the Dominican Republic early Tuesday when the roof of the famed Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo collapsed during a live merengue concert, leaving at least 66 people dead and more than 160 injured. A video captured moments before the collapse shows a festive scene—dancers performing on stage, cheers from the audience—shortly before the roof caved in, turning the celebration into a disaster. Hundreds, including politicians, celebrities, and athletes, were present when the collapse occurred.

Rescue operations continue, survivors still trapped

Emergency responders rushed to the site, working through the night to search for survivors under the rubble. Firefighters used drills and wooden beams to break through debris, while some survivors were still believed to be trapped over 12 hours later.

"We presume that many are still alive. That’s why we’re not stopping until every person is accounted for," said Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the country’s Centre of Emergency Operations. He added that rescue efforts were focused on three specific zones where sounds were detected beneath the debris.

Prominent victims include politicians, athletes

Among the victims was Nelsy Cruz, governor of Montecristi province and sister of Major League Baseball star Nelson Cruz. She reportedly died at a hospital after being trapped under the rubble.

Major League Baseball pitcher Octavio Dotel was also confirmed dead after being pulled from the debris. The Dominican Republic’s professional baseball league announced his passing on social media. Another former baseball star, Tony Enrique Blanco Cabrera, also perished.

Merengue singer Rubby Pérez, who was performing at the time of the collapse, was initially believed to be safe, but authorities later stated that search teams were still looking for him.

Investigation underway

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the structural collapse. The Jet Set nightclub, considered a cultural icon in the country, regularly hosted top artists and events.

President Luis Abinader has expressed his condolences and assured full government support for the rescue and recovery efforts.