Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets 21-day parole from Haryana govt, 13th in 7 years Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was granted a 21-day furlough for the 13th time. Honeypreet arrived to receive him in Sirsa amid heavy security.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has once again been granted furlough by the Haryana government. Early Wednesday morning, Ram Rahim was escorted under heavy police security to the Dera premises in Sirsa, where he is expected to stay for the duration of his 21-day release. This marks the 13th time Ram Rahim has been granted temporary release from prison. Notably, his last parole—spanning 30 days—was granted ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, sparking political controversy.

Honeypreet accompanies Ram Rahim

Honeypreet, the adopted daughter of Ram Rahim and a prominent figure within the Dera organisation, personally arrived to receive him as he was released from prison and brought to Sirsa.

The recurring furloughs and paroles granted to the rape convict have triggered criticism and questions about the Haryana government’s apparent leniency, particularly during politically sensitive times.