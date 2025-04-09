PM Modi addresses people from 108 nations on 'Navkar Mahamantra Divas' | Know the day's significance Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed a global gathering at the 'Navkar Mahamantra Divas' at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The event, being held a day before Mahavir Jayanti, will see participation from delegates representing over 108 countries.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on citizens to participate in the 'Navkar Mahamantra Divas', held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 9, a day before the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. The event aims to promote spiritual unity and ethical awareness through the collective chanting of one of Jainism’s most revered mantras. In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said, “At 8 AM on 9th April, a day before the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, I will be attending a very unique programme with a distinctly global imprint — the Navkar Mahamantra Divas, which will be held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. People from over 108 nations will be in the programme, which will witness a global chant for peace, unity and spiritual awakening.”

Highlighting the essence of the Navkar Mahamantra, PM Modi said the sacred chant embodies the core values of Jainism, including spirituality, humility, non-violence, and brotherhood. “It is a means to calm and inner peace. The Navkar Mahamantra rises above all divisions and has a strong uniting ability,” he said. “I look forward to the programme day after and I urge you all to take part, chant, and celebrate the bonds that unite us!”

PM Modi chants mantra during the inaugural ceremony of Navkar Mahamantra Diwas at Vigyan Bhawan. Watch video:

Addressing the event, PM Modi said, "The Navkar Mahamantra is not just a mantra. It is the centre of our faith... and its importance is not just spiritual. It shows the path to everyone, from self to society..."

“I can still feel the spiritual power of the Navkar Mahamantra within me. A few years ago, I witnessed a similar collective chanting event in Bengaluru, and today I experienced that same feeling once again... I was born in Gujarat, a land where the influence of Jainism is visible in every street. Even during my childhood, I had the opportunity to be in the presence of Jain Acharyas. The Navkar Mahamantra is not just a mantra, it is the center of our faith.”

“When we chant the Navkar Mahamantra, we bow to the 108 divine virtues. We remember humanity itself. This mantra reminds us that meditation and action guide our lives, the guru is the light, and the right path is the one that emerges from our soul. The Navkar Mahamantra teaches us to believe in ourselves, begin our own journey, and the mantra also tells us that the enemy is not anywhere else—it lies within ourselves.”

What is Navkar Mahamantra Divas?

Navkar Mahamantra Divas is observed as a spiritual gathering to celebrate harmony, compassion, and self-awareness. The mantra pays homage to enlightened beings and encourages reflection on values such as self-purification, non-violence, and collective well-being. Rooted in the teachings of Jain philosophy, it aims to foster unity across diverse communities.

The event precedes Mahavir Jayanti, which falls on April 10 this year. The festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, who was born in 615 BC into a royal family and named Vardhamana. At the age of 30, he renounced worldly life in pursuit of truth and spiritual liberation, undertaking years of penance and meditation before attaining 'Kevala Jnana' or absolute knowledge.

Lord Mahavir’s teachings laid the foundation of Jainism and continue to resonate with followers globally. Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm by the Jain community worldwide. His core message of ahimsa parmo dharma — non-violence is the highest form of religion — remains deeply relevant in today’s world, promoting peace, tolerance, and compassion.

(With agency inputs)