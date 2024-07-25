Thursday, July 25, 2024
     
Indian men's archery team secures direct quarter-final qualification at Paris Olympics 2024

Indian women's archery team directly secured the quarter-final round after finishing fourth in the ranking round while the men's team secured third position to finish in the top-four and avoid South Korea in the semi-final fixture.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 25, 2024 20:25 IST
Indian archery team at Paris Olympics 2024
Image Source : GETTY Indian archers Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav at the Paris 2024 Olympics on July 25, 2024

Indian men's archery team secured a direct qualification to the quarter-final round at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday, July 25. Indian archers staged a strong comeback to finish in the top four of the ranking round after some early struggles at Esplanade Des Invalides in Paris.

Indian archers Bommadevara Dhiraj, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav competed in the individual round in the ranking events and collected a total of 2013 points for India. Dhiraj topped India with 681 points and finished fourth in the individual standings. 

After finishing third, the Indian men's team will be facing either Turkiye or Colombia in the quarter-final round. India will avoid facing the South Korean side in the semi-final, boosting their chances to finish in the top two. 

Men's archery team ranking round standings

  1. South Korea - 2049 points
  2. France - 2025 points
  3. India - 2013 points
  4. People's Republic of China - 1998

India men's individual archer's standing in ranking round

  1. Bommadevara Dhiraj (681 points) - 4th
  2. Tarundeep Rai (674 points) - 14th
  3. Pravin Jadhav (658 points) - 39th 

Men's team archery event schedule:

Pre-quarter-final round

  • Chinese Taipei vs Great Britain 
  • Turkiye vs Colombia 
  • Italy vs Kazakhstan 
  • Japan vs Mexico 

Quarter-final round

  • Republic of Korea vs Japan/Mexico 
  • France vs Italy/Kazakhstan 
  • India vs Turkiye/Colombia 
  • China vs Chinese Taipei/Great Britain 

Semi-final round 

  • Republic of Korea/Japan/Mexico vs China/Chinese Taipei/Great Britain 
  • France/Italy/Kazakhstan vs India/Turkiye/Colombia

Meanwhile, with Dhiraj bagging 681 points and Ankita Bhakat adding 666, the Indian team finished fifth in the mixed-ranking standings with 1347 points. India will take on Indonesia in the round of 16 in the mixed event and could potentially face China in the quarter-final round. 

Archery mixed team event schedule

  • Republic of Korea vs Netherlands/Chinese Taipei
  • Germany vs Colombia
  • USA vs Uzbekistan
  • China vs Spain
  • India vs Indonesia
  • Turkiye vs Japan
  • Mexico vs Brazil
  • France vs Italy
