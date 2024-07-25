Indian men's archery team secures direct quarter-final qualification at Paris Olympics 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian archers Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav at the Paris 2024 Olympics on July 25, 2024

Indian men's archery team secured a direct qualification to the quarter-final round at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday, July 25. Indian archers staged a strong comeback to finish in the top four of the ranking round after some early struggles at Esplanade Des Invalides in Paris.

Indian archers Bommadevara Dhiraj, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav competed in the individual round in the ranking events and collected a total of 2013 points for India. Dhiraj topped India with 681 points and finished fourth in the individual standings.

After finishing third, the Indian men's team will be facing either Turkiye or Colombia in the quarter-final round. India will avoid facing the South Korean side in the semi-final, boosting their chances to finish in the top two.

Men's archery team ranking round standings

South Korea - 2049 points France - 2025 points India - 2013 points People's Republic of China - 1998

India men's individual archer's standing in ranking round

Bommadevara Dhiraj (681 points) - 4th Tarundeep Rai (674 points) - 14th Pravin Jadhav (658 points) - 39th

Men's team archery event schedule:

Pre-quarter-final round

Chinese Taipei vs Great Britain

Turkiye vs Colombia

Italy vs Kazakhstan

Japan vs Mexico

Quarter-final round

Republic of Korea vs Japan/Mexico

France vs Italy/Kazakhstan

India vs Turkiye/Colombia

China vs Chinese Taipei/Great Britain

Semi-final round

Republic of Korea/Japan/Mexico vs China/Chinese Taipei/Great Britain

France/Italy/Kazakhstan vs India/Turkiye/Colombia

Meanwhile, with Dhiraj bagging 681 points and Ankita Bhakat adding 666, the Indian team finished fifth in the mixed-ranking standings with 1347 points. India will take on Indonesia in the round of 16 in the mixed event and could potentially face China in the quarter-final round.

Archery mixed team event schedule