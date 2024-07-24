Kartik Aaryan, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor attend Tishaa Kumar's prayer meet, Sonu Nigam's gesture wins internet

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOTS Kartik Aaryan and others attend Tishaa Kumar's prayer meet

Tishaa Kumar, daughter of T-Series company's co-owner Krishan Kumar, died of cancer at the age of 21. Tishaa was battling a deadly disease like cancer for a long time, for which she was taken from Mumbai to Germany for treatment. But unfortunately, during treatment in a hospital in Germany, where she took her last breaths on July 18. Losing their only daughter Tishaa at such a young age has brought a mountain of sorrow to her family. After her last rites in the morning, a prayer meet was also held in the evening on Tuesday. Now a video of the prayer meet has surfaced on social media, in which several Bollywood stars can be seen mourning with Krishan Kumar.

This singer cried by keeping his head in Krishan Kumar's lap

Many big celebs like Kartik Aryan, Sunil Shetty, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor had reached Tishaa's prayer meet to share Krishan Kumar's grief. Apart from these, famous Bollywood singers were also seen there in this hour of grief. In such a situation, when Sonu Nigam hugged Kumar to share his grief, he could not even stop his tears. In this video, you can see Sonu crying by keeping his head in Krishan Kumar's lap, after which the veteran actor-producer is seen handling him. During this, Sonu Nigam's wife was also seen along with him. This video is becoming very viral on social media and is making everyone's eyes moist.

Tishaa Kumar was Krishan Kumar's only daughter

Let us tell you that Tishaa Kumar was the only daughter of actor-producer Krishan Kumar. For the unversed, Krishan Kumar is the younger brother of T-Series company founder Gulshan Kumar. He worked in some films in the '90s and made his Bollywood debut in 1993 with 'Aaja Meri Jaan'. After this, he appeared in films like 'Kasam Teri Kasam' and 'Shabnam' in 1993, but he did not get recognition as an actor in Bollywood. His film 'Sanam Bewafa' was released in 1995 and this film gave Krishan Kumar popularity in the Hindi film industry. However, his acting career could not flourish. Currently, he's the co-owner of the T-Series company.

