Box Office Report: Know Bad Newz, Kalki 2898 AD, Indian 2 and Sarfira collection here

The Indian box office is being ruled by four releases at the moment. Where Pan India film Kalki 2898 AD has touched the 1000 crore mark and is now slowly moving forward, Akshay Kumar's Sarfira was unable to do anything great at the box office. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 became the highest-earning Tamil film, defeating Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja. Lastly, the latest release Bad Newz featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk witnessed at great dip on the first Monday and Tuesday. Read further to know their exact collection.

Bad Newz

According to Sacnilk, 'Bad News earned 8.3 crores on the first day of its release. And now the figures for the second day have also been released. Beating the first-day record, the film earned 10.25 crore on its first Saturday. And the film earned 11.15 crores on its first Sunday. But on day 4, i.e. on the first Monday, the film was able to mint only 3.5 crores and on Tuesday, the film earned 3.65 crores. The total collection of the film at this point is 36.85 crores. It is significant to note that the film has been made with a budget of 80 crores. 'Bad News' has become the biggest opener of Vicky Kaushal's career with earnings of 8.50 crores. Earlier, Vicky's 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' had collected 8.20 crores.

Kalki 2898 AD

Nag Ashwin's prestigious project, Kalki 2898 AD featuring the biggest superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Prabhas, has become the most successful film of 2024. It has also joined the elite group of films that entered the 1000-crore club. Kalki earned 1.85 on day day 27. With this, its total collection has reached 620.27 crores in India and 1004.7 crores overseas.

Indian 2

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 became the first Tamil film to reach the mark of 100 crores fastest. The film earned 1.11 on day 12. With this, its domestic collection has reached 78.15 crores while 139.25 crores have been the worldwide collection.

Sarfira

Akshay Kumar gave 9th consecutive flop with Sarfira. Despite being a good remake, the film could not mint good money at the box office. The film earned 0.35 crores on day 12, recording a 21.83 crores collection in India. It has done a business of 29.9 crores worldwide.

