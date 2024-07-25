Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Brigadier Khushal Thakur shares 'unheard stories' of Tiger Hill victory.

Every year on July 26, India commemorates Kargil Vijay Diwas, marking the nation's victory in the Kargil War. This year, the country celebrates the silver jubilee of this historic event, honouring the bravery of soldiers like Captain Vikram Batra and Soldier Sanjay Kumar from Himachal Pradesh, who were awarded the Param Vir Chakra. Brigadier Khushal Thakur (Retd), a key figure in the battle, recounted his experiences and the sacrifices made during the war.

The call to move

Brigadier Thakur, who was the commanding officer of the 18 Grenadiers, shared that in 1999, Pakistani forces infiltrated Kargil, Dras, and Batalik. Upon realisation, the Indian Army commenced operations to repel the intruders, leading to what became a full-scale war. At that time, the 18 Grenadiers were stationed in the Mansbal area of the Kashmir Valley. Following several successful anti-terror operations, the unit was ordered to move to Dras.

Liberating Tololing

In Dras, the enemy had taken strategic positions on Tololing, Tiger Hill, and the Muskoh Valley, disrupting the vital Leh-Ladakh highway. The 18 Grenadiers were tasked with reclaiming these peaks. Despite a lack of precise intelligence and necessary equipment for high-altitude warfare, the unit launched a daring attack on May 22, facing relentless enemy fire and harsh conditions. This operation, which lasted until June 14, saw the loss of many brave soldiers, including Major Rajesh Singh Adhikari, who was posthumously awarded the Mahavir Chakra.

The death of a Comrade

During one of the attacks, Lieutenant Colonel R. Vishwanathan, the second-in-command, was fatally shot and died in Brigadier Thakur's arms. Vishwanathan's bravery earned him the Vir Chakra. On June 12, in coordination with the 2 Rajputana Rifles, the unit finally captured Tololing.

Tiger Hill assault

After securing Tololing, the 18 Grenadiers were assigned the critical task of capturing Tiger Hill. On the night of July 3, Brigadier Thakur led his men in a multi-pronged attack, taking the enemy by surprise. The fierce battle continued through the night, and by July 8, the Indian flag was flying atop Tiger Hill. Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav's extraordinary valour in this battle earned him the Param Vir Chakra, while nine soldiers from the unit laid down their lives. Lieutenant Balwan Singh and Captain Sachin Nimbalkar were awarded the Mahavir Chakra and Vir Chakra, respectively.

Impact on Pakistani forces

The capture of Tiger Hill caused panic within the Pakistani military, leading then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to seek a ceasefire through US President Bill Clinton. However, Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee firmly stated that the ceasefire would only be considered after the complete eviction of Pakistani intruders from Indian soil.

Sacrifices of the brave

Brigadier Thakur highlighted the immense sacrifice made by the Indian armed forces, with 527 soldiers losing their lives, including 52 from Himachal Pradesh. He recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the front lines to boost the morale of the troops and meet the wounded soldiers in the hospital.

Message to the youth

Brigadier Thakur urged the youth to understand the value of freedom and contribute to the nation's prosperity by becoming skilled, self-reliant, and dedicated to India's development. The Kargil War stands as a testament to India's resolve and the indomitable spirit of its armed forces.

