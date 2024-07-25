Paris Olympics 2024 tennis draw: Nagal to face Moutet in 1st round; Nadal vs Djokovic in potential 2nd round

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are likely to face each other for the first time in two years

The world no.2 Novak Djokovic will kick off his Paris Olympics 2024 campaign against Australia's Matthew Ebden and can potentially face the 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal in the second round of the men's singles.

The organisers announce the draws for the men's and women's singles for the 33rd Olympic Games starting on July 26 in Paris. Both Djokovic and Nadal share a stunning 46 Grand Slam titles between them and are likely to face each other for the first time in the last two years.

Djokovic and Nadal last faced each other in the men's singles quarter-final at Roland-Garros in 2022 where the Spaniard won the game on his road to eventual 22nd and Grand Slam title. Nadal, who holds a record 14 majors on clay, has been tipped to clinch his third Olympic medal as all the tennis matches will be played on clay courts in Paris.

Nadal missed the majority of the 2023 season due to various injuries but recently made a stunning comeback after finishing as runner-up in the Swedish Open last week. Nadal is also set to participate in the men's doubles at the Paris Games with the world no.3 and medal favourite Carlos Alcaraz.

On the other hand, Novak Djokovic boasts a record of 24 majors but lacks an Olympic medal in his silverware cabinet. Djokovic pulled out of the French Open 2024 due to an injury and then suffered a defeat in the Wimbledon final against Alacarz in his search for the maiden title in the 2024 season.

In the opening round, Sumit Nagal, India's only hope in men's singles, has been drawn against France's Corentin Moutet. Nagal, ranked 80th in the ATP, could face Alex de Minaur in the second round in Paris. Nagal is set to make his second appearance in the Summer Olympics after facing an early elimination in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Meanwhile, India's men's doubles contenders Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji will open their campaign against the French pair Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Fabien Rebou.