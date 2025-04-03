Waqf Amendment Bill: How numbers stack up in Rajya Sabha - Who's supporting and who's opposing The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, passed in Lok Sabha and now faces a key test in Rajya Sabha. With NDA securing 125 votes and opposition at 95, the bill's fate depends on 16 undecided members. Know about the latest vote count, party-wise support, and key arguments for and against the bill.

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, despite strong opposition from various parties. The bill was approved with 288 votes in favour and 232 against. Over 100 amendments were proposed by opposition members, but all were rejected during voting. During the debate, the government defended the bill, arguing that without these amendments, several properties, including the Parliament building, could have come under the Delhi Waqf Board. The ruling party also criticised past governments for mismanaging waqf properties, claiming that better governance could have transformed the fortunes of both the Muslim community and the nation.

Number game in Rajya Sabha: Will the bill pass?

The bill now faces a crucial test in the Rajya Sabha, where the total strength of present members is 236. To pass the bill, the ruling NDA needs 119 votes, and with the support of independent and nominated members, its count reaches 125. The opposition holds 95 votes, while 16 members remain undecided.

Here's a breakdown of party-wise support:

Parties supporting the bill (NDA) – 125 votes

BJP: 98

JDU: 4

NCP: 3

TDP: 2

JDS: 1

Shiv Sena: 1

RPI (A): 1

AGP: 1

RLD: 1

UPPL: 1

RLM: 1

PMK: 1

TMC-M: 1

NPP: 1

Independents: 2

Nominated Members: 6

Parties opposing the Bill (INDIA Bloc) – 95 Votes

Congress: 27

TMC: 13

DMK: 10

AAP: 10

SP: 4

YSRCP: 7

RJD: 5

JMM: 3

CPI(M): 4

CPI: 2

IUML: 2

NCP (Pawar): 2

Shiv Sena (UBT): 2

AGM: 1

MDMK: 1

KCM: 1

Independent: 1

Undecided votes – 16 members

BRS: 4

BJD: 7

AIADMK: 4

BSP: 1

With the undecided votes holding the key, the bill’s fate in the Rajya Sabha remains uncertain.

No interference in religious affairs: Government

Presenting the bill, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju assured that the amendments do not interfere with the religious activities of mosques or other institutions. He rejected opposition claims that the bill was unconstitutional, arguing that similar amendments were made in 1995 without objections.

Amit Shah's tough stand on Waqf properties

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised that the bill aims to curb illegal transactions involving waqf properties. He stated that many waqf lands were being leased at throwaway prices for 100 years, and the new law would hold those involved accountable.

"The stolen money will now be recovered," Shah said, warning that state-level corruption over waqf land deals would no longer continue. He further asserted, "This money belongs to the poor, not to the rich who have been exploiting it."

Opposition's strong reactions

Opposition leaders slammed the bill, alleging it was politically motivated.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the government of pushing the bill for electoral gains, calling it “an example of BJP’s communal politics.”

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi claimed that the bill would increase litigation and legal disputes rather than solving the problems.

Despite the resistance, the bill’s passage in Lok Sabha marks a significant step towards its final approval in Rajya Sabha, where the number game will determine its fate.

