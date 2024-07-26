India TV Sports Wrap on July 26: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India TV Sports Wrap.

The Women in Blue will take on Bangladesh in the first semifinal of the Women's Asia Cup on Friday whereas the hosts Sri Lanka will be up against Bangladesh in the second semifinal. India have secured quarterfinal berths in the men's and women's archery events. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India to face Bangladesh in Women's Asia Cup semis

India will take on Bangladesh in the first semifinal of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup in Dambulla on Friday.

Pakistan to battle Sri Lanka in Women's Asia Cup semis

Pakistan will play Sri Lanka in the second semifinal of the Women's Asia Cup.

Travis Head equals David Warner's T20 record

Travis Head has become only the second Australian, after David Warner, to hit five 50s in a row in T20 cricket.

Washington Freedom enter MLC final

Washington Freedom defeated San Francisco Unicorns in the Qualifier to enter the final of Major League Cricket.

San Francisco Unicorns to lock horns with Texas Super Kings in Challenger of MLC

Unicorns will have to beat Super Kings to make it to the final of the MLC.

India men's archery team qualifies for Paris Olympics quarters

Led by Dhiraj Bommadevara, the Indian men's archery team has qualified for the quarters at the Paris Olympics.

India women's archery team qualifies for Paris Olympics quarters

Led by Ankita Bhakat, the Indian women's archery team has qualified for the quarters at the Paris Olympics.

Paris Olympics ceremony to get underway on Friday

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics will be organised on Friday.

Sharath Kamal and PV Sindhu to lead India's contingent during Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Sharath Kamal and Sindhu will be India's flag bearers during the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

England to face West Indies in third Test