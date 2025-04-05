Sanju Samson becomes most successful Rajasthan Royals captain in history, with win over Punjab Kings Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings by 50 runs in Mullanpur. The Sanju Samson-led side produced a brilliant show with both bat and ball and got the job done rather comfortably. Meanwhile, with the win, Sanju Samson became the most successful RR captain.

Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings by 50 runs in Mullanpur in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Shreyas Iyer-led side was unbeatable in the season before facing Rajasthan, who picked up a comfortable victory. Meanwhile, with the win, Sanju Samson has now surpassed Shane Warne to become the most successful Rajasthan Royals captain in IPL history.

Batting first, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson set the tone for Rajasthan. Jaiswal, who struggled massively in the opening three games for RR, scored 67 runs off 45 deliveries. Samson, on the other hand, scored 38 runs off 26 balls. After their dismissals, Riyan Parag played an important role, scoring an unbeaten 43 runs off 25 balls. Towards the end, Dhruv Jurel made 13* runs off five balls as Rajasthan posted 205 runs in the first innings.

Notably, it was the first time when a team posted over 200 runs in Mullanpur. For Punjab, Lockie Ferguson picked up two wickets but overall, the bowlers had an extremely rough day and will be hoping to improve in the coming games.

In the second innings, Jofra Archer rattled Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer in the first over itself. It put the hosts under more pressure and they couldn’t recover from that. Marcus Stoinis too departed without much impact. Later, Nehal Wadhera and Glenn Maxwell stitched an important partnership of 88 runs, which kept the hosts in the hunt but the wicket of the latter reopened the floodgates and Rajasthan got the job done.

Wadhera nevertheless played a brilliant knock of 62 runs off 41 deliveries. Archer meanwhile ended with a three-wicket haul and also completed 50 wickets for RR in the cash-rich league. Sandeep Sharma supported him well with two wickets as he surpassed Harshal Patel to become the fourth-leading wicket-taker by a pacer in IPL history.