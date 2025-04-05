BJP targets Kejriwal over Rs 3 crore annual bungalow maintenance, cites RTI BJP has accused Arvind Kejriwal of lavish spending, citing an RTI that reveals Rs 3.69 crore was spent annually on maintaining his official bungalow between 2015 and 2022.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, citing an RTI reply that revealed a staggering Rs 3.69 crore was spent annually on the maintenance of his previous official residence during his tenure as Delhi Chief Minister.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, addressing a press conference, claimed that from March 31, 2015, to December 27, 2022, a total of Rs 29.56 crore was incurred on general repairs, sewage, electricity, and structural upkeep of Kejriwal’s government bungalow located on Flag Staff Road.

Referring to the RTI response, Sachdeva questioned the justification behind such a high expenditure. “What exactly was lacking in Kejriwal's bungalow that required Rs 31 lakh to be spent every month on its maintenance?” he asked.

He further alleged that the revelations were yet another example of Kejriwal’s “five-star lifestyle,” branding the former CM's residence as a “Sheesh Mahal” secretly built at an earlier reported cost of Rs 52 crore. “We are presenting more evidence of Kejriwal’s luxurious living and corruption. The people of Delhi deserve answers,” Sachdeva said.

According to Sachdeva, the RTI was filed by a resident of Maharashtra, and the findings, in his words, point to “extravagant misuse of public funds” under the guise of routine government maintenance. "In Delhi, where one can build a decent 250-300 square yard house with Rs 3 to 4 crore, it is shocking that the cost of maintaining Kejriwal’s residence alone matched this amount every year," he added. Neither Arvind Kejriwal nor the Aam Aadmi Party had issued a response to the BJP’s allegations at the time of reporting.

The BJP has continued to mount pressure on Kejriwal over alleged misuse of public funds and has accused him of maintaining silence when questioned about government expenditure. Sachdeva asserted that the public is owed transparency and accountability from the AAP leadership.