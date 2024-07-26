Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: PM Modi to visit Ladakh to commemorate the day, pay tributes to bravehearts

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Each year, the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' is commemorated on July 26.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the Kargil War Memorial on Friday to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 war and pay tributes to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The Prime Minister will also carry out the first blast of the Shinkun La Tunnel Project virtually. The Shinkun La Tunnel Project consists of a 4.1-km-long twin-tube tunnel which will be constructed at an altitude of around 15,800 feet on the Nimu-Padum-Darcha road to provide all-weather connectivity to Leh, as per an official statement.

Taking to X, PM Modi said that July 26 is a very special day for every Indian. "We will mark the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas. It is a day to pay homage to all those who protect our nation. I will visit the Kargil War Memorial and pay tributes to our brave heroes. Work will also commence for the Shinkun La Tunnel Project. This project is important to improve connectivity to Leh, especially during bad weather," he said.

'Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajat Jayanti Varsh'

Twenty-five years after Indian bravehearts secured a memorable victory for the country in the decisive battles fought in the icy heights of Kargil, the Indian Army is honouring their valour, indomitable spirit, and supreme sacrifices with a solemn celebration in Dras. The silver jubilee celebrations of Kargil Vijay Diwas will culminate in Dras on Friday, amidst a wave of patriotic fervour.

The two-day event, known as the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajat Jayanti Varsh,' began on Thursday (July 25) in Dras. This significant milestone pays tribute to the courage and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces during the Kargil War. The commemorative events are marked by various ceremonies and activities aimed at remembering the heroes who laid down their lives for the nation. Veterans, serving officers, and families of the fallen soldiers are participating in the celebrations, reflecting on the bravery and dedication that led to India's victory.

About Kargil Vijay Diwas

It should be noted here that India is commemorating 25 years of its victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War. Each year, 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' is celebrated on July 26 to honour the valour and sacrifice of the soldiers who gave the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during the Kargil War. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army had announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle at the icy heights of Kargil, including super-high-altitude locations, such as Tololing and Tiger Hill. According to reports, more than 500 soldiers laid down their lives for the safety and welfare of the country.

