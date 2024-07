Updated on: July 26, 2024 8:34 IST

Olympics 2024: Indian contingent welcomed with tricolours at Olympic Village in Paris

The city of Paris is all set to host Olympic Games that begins on 26th July. At the Paris Olympics, 117 athletes make up the Indian contingent in 16 sports disciplines, comprising 70 men and 47 women. They will be competing in 69 events for 95 medals.