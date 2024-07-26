Suryakumar Yadav opens on leadership and on-field learnings ahead of T20I series opener against Sri Lanka

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Suryakumar Yadav.

After a period of rest following the magnificent triumph at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and USA, most of the senior players of Team India are ready to hit the ground running as they have a task of beating Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series at hand.

Though it has not even been a month since India scraped past South Africa to clinch their second ICC T20 World Cup title, a lot has changed about the overall makeup of the outfit.

Among the noteworthy changes, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja are no longer involved in T20I, having announced their retirements, and the reins of captaincy now rest in the hands of Suryakumar Yadav instead of Hardik Pandya, who served as vice-captain to Rohit during the marquee tournament in the Caribbean.

Suryakumar Yadav is all set to lead the team after being announced as the full-time captain and is keen on staying humble, irrespective of his elevation.

"The most important thing, I have learnt from the sport is how humble you are after achieving (success) or even after you aren't doing well. When you do something on the ground, you have to leave it on the ground," said Suryakumar in a video uploaded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

This is not your life, it's just a part of your life. So, you can't be like - you are doing well then you stay on the top and when you are not doing well, you are underground. That's one thing that I feel you shouldn't do as a sportsman, not only as a cricketer. That's what helps me create balance in my life. If you are a good person, everything happens good," he concluded.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue will be up against Sri Lanka in the T20I opener at the Pallekele International Stadium on Saturday, July 27.