How to add admins to your WhatsApp Channels: An easy guide

Follow us on Image Source : META WhatsApp Channels

WhatsApp is used by more than 2 billion users across the globe. The company is rolling out various new features targeted at the privacy and security of users and some of these features even aim to improve the functionality of the app and elevate the overall experience of the app.

WhatsApp in June last year started rolling out its Channels feature. The feature is now available globally. The Channel feature focuses on one-to-many communication through broadcast messages and includes new interactions such as the ability to react with emojis.

If you're a WhatsApp Channels owner, you can invite up to 16 additional admins to help you manage your channel. Admins have the ability to change the channel's name, icon, description, and settings, including which type of emojis are allowed for reactions. Updates made by admins are immediately shared and do not require approval from the channel owner. Admins can delete or edit updates made by themselves, other admins, or the channel owner within 30 days of sending.

However, some channel features such as adding or removing admins, deleting the channel, and transferring ownership are exclusive to the owner.

If you find this feature interesting and want to add admins to your WhatsApp Channels, here’s how you can do it.

A step-by-step guide on how to add admins to your WhatsApp Channels

Before starting on steps, it is worth noting that the invitation expires 7 days after if not accepted and admins can revoke the invitation after sending.

Step 1: Go to your WhatsApp Channel and then to Channels info

Step 2: Click on "Invite admins".

Step 3: Select the admins to invite from either your followers or your contacts.

Step 4: Add a message to your invite and click "Send".

Image Source : FILEHow to invite WhatsApp Channel admins

You can invite multiple admins at once, and each invitation will open a separate chat between you and the invited admin. You will receive a notification if the invitation is accepted.

To revoke an admin invitation, go to the top of the follower list, click on the invited person and select "Revoke invite" and then "Revoke". You can also revoke an invite from your chat by clicking "View channel" and then "Revoke invite".

ALSO READ: How to put app lock on WhatsApp Web: An easy guide