How to put app lock on WhatsApp Web: An easy guide

WhatsApp has over 2 billion users globally. In addition to personal communication, this instant messaging platform is now used for both personal and business purposes. The company has continuously introduced new features for its users. Recently, it added a new 'Favourites' option in the chat list, allowing users to prioritise their most frequent chats for easier access.

With the increasing number of WhatsApp users, the company has also implemented several security and privacy features, both on the app and the website. Users can now hide their display picture from strangers, conceal their online status, lock chats, and set status for selected contacts.

For those using WhatsApp on the web, there is a privacy feature that enables users to lock their WhatsApp to prevent unauthorised access to their chats. This feature also includes a timer that automatically locks the user's profile after a certain period of inactivity. If you're interested in this feature, here's a step-by-step guide on how to enable app lock on WhatsApp Web.

A step-by-step guide on how to enable app lock on WhatsApp Web

1. Log in to your WhatsApp profile on the web.

2. On the home page, click on the three-dot menu at the top right corner.

Image Source : FILEApp lock on WhatsApp Web

3. From the menu, select "Settings" and go to "Privacy."

Image Source : FILEApp lock on WhatsApp Web

4. Scroll down to find "App Lock" in the Privacy settings.

Image Source : FILEApp lock on WhatsApp Web

5. Set your password and re-confirm it on the next column.

Image Source : FILEApp lock on WhatsApp Web

6. Choose the time interval after which you want your WhatsApp profile to be locked on the following screen.

Image Source : FILEApp lock on WhatsApp Web

This is how you can set app lock on WhatsApp Web and protect your privacy.

