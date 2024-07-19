Microsoft outage impacts airlines, banks, more: Here's what happened throughout the day

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Microsoft

Microsoft faced a global outage on Friday (July 19). Many users were greeted with the ‘Blue screen of death’ (BSOD). The issue affected many Microsoft services, which includes Microsoft Teams, Microsoft 365 Admin Center, OneDrive, Outlook, Xbox App, and more. Microsoft finally acknowledged the outage after six hours of user-reported issues. They assured progress in restoring services.

However, in the meantime, the issue with Microsoft services caused havoc globally leading to grounded flights, halted operations at banks and stock exchanges, and disrupted payment systems and even emergency services.

Here’s how Microsoft outage affected various services globally and what all happened throughout the day.

Airlines across the globe, who were relying on Microsoft’s cloud service, reported disruption with check-ins, booking, refunds, and cancellations leading to flight cancellation, overcrowding, and chaos. As a workaround, many airlines were issuing manual boarding passes to their passengers.

The issue also impacted stock markets around the world. LSEG Group, which runs the London Stock Exchange, said its Workspace news and data platform suffered an outage. In addition to this, traders in oil, gas, power, stocks, currencies, and bonds from London to Singapore struggled to operate on Friday as the Microsoft outage hampered operations, companies, banks, and trading.

Microsoft’s home country, the USA, reported disruption in its emergency services. The emergency 911 lines in the US state of Alaska were down. Furthermore, the issue also affected various broadcasters around the world, including Channel 10, Sky News, and ABC in Australia.

How the Government of India responded

Around 2PM on Friday, Ashwini Vaishnaw in an X post said that the MEITY is in touch with Microsoft and its associates regarding the global outage. He also informed that the NIC network is not affected by the issue and is working fine.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation was also coordinating with the management of airports and airlines across the country and the minister of civil aviation directed them to provide extra seating, water, and food for passengers affected by delays.

How Microsoft responded

Microsoft's Service Health Status informed that an issue with a configuration change within its Azure cloud platform was the culprit behind the outage. This change disrupted the connection between storage and computing resources, ultimately leading to connectivity failures for dependent Microsoft 365 services.

Microsoft was working on a fix and in the meantime, it was redirecting the impacted traffic to healthy systems. At around 4PM today, Microsoft announced that the underlying cause behind the global outage of its services has been fixed, however, residual impact continues on some Microsoft 365 apps and services. The company said they are taking additional measures to provide relief.

Indian cyber security agency CERT-In also issued an advisory where it informed that the issue occurred in the latest update of CrowdStrike and the changes have been reverted by the CrowdStrike Team.

