'Just knows how to do it': Dale Steyn gives his take on KL Rahul's batting position ahead of third ODI Former South Africa cricketer Dale Steyn came forward and heaped praise on star India wicket-keeper keeper batter KL Rahul for his performance against the Proteas in the second ODI of the ongoing multi-format series.

New Delhi:

The ongoing ODI series between India and South Africa is tied one apiece after the first two matches. Where India managed to register a win in Ranchi, the Proteas showed incredible resilience and registered a memorable victory in Raipur for the second ODI.

There were several talking points from the second ODI, and former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn could not help but hail the prowess of star India wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul. Batting in the middle order in Raipur, Rahul amassed 66 runs in 43 deliveries as India posted a total of 358 runs in the first innings of the game.

Speaking on his performance, Dale Steyn came forward and opined that Rahul would have scored so many more centuries had he been batting in the top order for India.

"He just knows how to do it. Again, if he batted 3 or if he opened the batting, I am pretty certain he would also go on to get the hundreds because of the lack of deliveries faced. But those positions are for other players, and he knows what his role is within this team. And both games so far, he has played fantastic innings,” Steyn said on Star Sports.

"A good, handy knock set by the skipper, KL, and he led his team well in the first one, managed to up the ante when he needed to. And again today, there was a period where he went semi-slow with Jadeja. South Africa bowled well in that little transitional period there, and the last over picked up the most expensive over of the innings,” he added.

India take on South Africa next in Visakhapatnam

Speaking of the series, India and South Africa will next take on each other in the ODI series decider. The two teams face off in the third ODI at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on December 6. With one game won each, the two sides will hope to put in their best performance, as they aim to clinch the ODI series.

Also Read: