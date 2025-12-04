How many runs does Joe Root need to break Sachin Tendulkar's record for most runs in Test history? Joe Root finally broke the 12-year curse to notch up his first-ever Test century in Australia to help England post 325 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Meanwhile, Root is also closing in on Sachin Tendulkar's record for most runs in Test cricket history.

Brisbane:

Joe Root saved the day for England on the opening day of the second Ashes Test, which is being played with the pink ball under the lights at the Gabba in Brisbane. He remained unbeaten on 135 runs as England scored 325 runs for the loss of nine wickets at stumps after 74 overs. This turned out to be the 40th century for Root, even as he got closer to Sachin Tendulkar's multiple world records.

All eyes are on Root's run-scoring spree as he looks to go past Tendulkar on the list of most runs in Test cricket history ever. With his unbeaten 135, Root has now amassed 13686 in 291 innings at an average of 51.45 with 40 centuries and 66 fifties to his credit.

Sachin Tendulkar ended his Test career at 15921 runs after playing 200 Tests at an average of 53.78 with 51 centuries and 68 fifties to his name. Root is 2235 runs away from going past the Indian legend to become the leading run-scorer in the history of Test cricket.

Most runs in Test cricket history (Stats included till end of Day 1 in 2nd Ashes Test)

Players Runs scored Sachin Tendulkar 15921 Joe Root 13686* Ricky Ponting 13378 Jacques Kallis 13289 Rahul Dravid 13288

Can Joe Root score 12 more centuries?'

Joe Root notched up his 40th Test ton on the opening day of the second Ashes Test and is now only 12 centuries behind Sachin, who smacked a staggering 51 hundreds during his illustrious career. On the list of the most centuries in Test cricket history, Root is currently placed fourth and is also behind Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting who registered 45 and 41 centuries respectively.

Players Centuries Sachin Tendulkar 51 Jacques Kallis 45 Ricky Ponting 41 Joe Root 40* Kumar Sangakkara 38

