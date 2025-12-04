Alex Carey plucks a blinder running behind to dismiss Gus Atkinson despite collision with Labuschagne: Watch The opening day of the second Ashes Test between England and Australia witnessed the hosts dominating play yet again. Alex Carey was the talk of the town thanks to his brilliant wicketkeeping as he took a blinder of a catch running behind to dismiss Gus Atkinson.

Brisbane:

Alex Carey's wicketkeeping was top-notch on the opening day of the second Ashes Test, which is being played with the pink ball under the lights. He stood up to the fast bowlers behind the stumps and also collected the bouncers with ease while timing his jump. However, Carey topped his effort when he took a blinder running behind to dismiss Gus Atkinson.

It happened in the 67th over of the innings as Atkinson looked to flick his way out, only to get a top edge. The ball flew behind the keeper and both Carey and Marnus Labuschagne sprinted back to take the catch. Interestingly, both of them dived to go for the catch.

However, it was Carey who timed his dive perfectly and managed to hold on to the pink ball even as Labuschagne collided with him while diving. It was credit to Carey for holding on to the ball and Marnus made sure to hug him while lying down on the ground.

Mitchell Starc and Joe Root dominate opening day

It was a fascinating day's play at the Gabba with the pink ball as Joe Root saved the day for the visitors. He ended the 12-year curse finally to notch up his first-ever Test century down under and stitched an aggressive, unbeaten 61-run partnership with Jofra Archer for the last wicket. The latter also had fun as England played mind games with the Aussies in the last 30 minutes, acting like they had to declare, but they eventually didn't as England ended the day at 325/9.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc alone carried Australia with the ball, accounting for a six-wicket haul, but couldn't close out the final wicket. Nevertheless, this turned out to be the third consecutive six-wicket haul in Test cricket for Starc as he made sure England didn't run away with the game.