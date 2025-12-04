Steve Smith creates new Test record against England, surpassing Greg Chappell in elite list Australia's Stand-by captain Steve Smith now holds the record for most catches against England in Test cricket history. He surpassed the legendary Greg Chappell in the elite record list. In the meantime, Zak Crawley and Joe Root did well for the visitors, but they would hope for more.

Brisbane:

Australia captain Steve Smith set a new Test record against England during the second Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. In the 39th over on Day 1, Harry Brook edged a delivery from Mitchell Starc, and Smith, positioned at second slip, snared the catch. With this dismissal, Smith moved past Greg Chappell to become the player with the most catches against England in Test cricket. The 36-year-old now has 62 catches in the storied rivalry, surpassing Chappell’s tally of 61 from 68 innings. When it comes to Ashes only, he is miles ahead in the race.

Most catches vs England Tests

Player Catches Steve Smith 62 Greg Chappell 61 Allan Border 57 Mark Taylor 46 Brian Lara 45

Most catches in Ashes history

Player Catches Steve Smith 62 Ian Botham 54 Allan Border 51 Greg Chappell 48 Mark Taylor 46

Brook had looked solid early in his innings and appeared to be in good rhythm before his mistake. Starc bowled a full delivery outside off stump, and instead of leaving it, Brook instinctively tried to drive it through the covers. He mistimed the shot, offering a thick edge that Smith safely collected above his head.

Root, Crawley rescued England, but..

The day began rather miserably for England, having lost Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope on a duck each. However, Zak Crawley and Joe Root took over the business and stitched a partnership of 117 runs in the middle, which allowed the visitors to script a comeback momentarily. After Brook departed for 31 runs, Ben Stokes and Root managed to keep the scoreboard ticking but that didn’t last long either.

In the last ball of the 55th over, a miscommunication between Root and Stokes sent the latter packing. The England captain attempted for a quick run, but Root refused it late, which didn’t give Stokes enough time to return to the crease. Meanwhile, Josh Inglis collected the ball well and made a direct hit, which left Stokes frustrated.

Soon after that, Jamie Smith also walked back to the pavilion, without opening his tally. All eyes are now on Root, who is nearing to his maiden Test century in Australia.