  4. Delhi-NCR rains: Heavy downpour lashes parts of city, IMD issues alert for more showers

Delhi-NCR rains: Heavy downpour lashes parts of city, IMD issues alert for more showers

Delhi NCR rains: The weather department informed that the North parts of India are likely to experience moderate rainfall during this week.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: July 26, 2024 7:39 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) A man rides a bicycle while holding an umbrella during rain in New Delhi.

Delhi NCR rains: The national capital woke up to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in the early hours today (July 26), bringing relief from the persistently humid weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on X informed that the Delhi and NCR region is likely to experience more rain during the next two hours.

"Light rainfall/drizzle is very likely to occur at a few places in Delhi ( Narela, Alipur, Badili, Pitampura, Punjabi Bagh, Seelampur, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Red fort, President House, Rajiv Chowk, ITO, India Gate, Lodi Road, RK Puram, Defence Colony, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, IGNOU, NCR ( Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Ballabhgarh) Meham (Haryana) Saharanpur, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Sadabad (UP) during next 2 hours," the IMD said.

Traffic jams in areas of national capital 

After heavy rainfall this morning, Delhi faced traffic jams in various areas due to waterlogging. Heavy traffic jam witnessed at the Motibagh Ring Road as a result of heavy rains and waterlogging on Friday morning. 

Light to moderate rainfall expected 

Along with this, Delhi areas like Seemapuri, Dilshad Garden, Patel Nagar, and Burari are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall. 

"Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms & lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during the week," the IMD added.

Delhi records highest rainfall in 88 years in June

In June, the city received the highest rainfall recorded in 88 years. According to the IMD, Delhi experienced 228 mm of rainfall from 8:30 am on June 27 to 8:30 am on June 28. A total of 235.5 mm of rain was recorded, marking the maximum rainfall in 24 hours in June since 1936. 

