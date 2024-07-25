Thursday, July 25, 2024
     
  Watch: 'I will change my name if...', Ravneet Bittu's big attack against Charanjit Channi in Lok Sabha

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, who quit the Congress and joined the BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections, engaged in a personal verbal spat with Congress MP Charanjeet Singh Channi which caused a brief Lok Sabha adjournment.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: July 25, 2024 17:54 IST
Lok Sabha
Image Source : LOK SABHA Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and Congress MP Charanjeet Singh Channi

The Lok Sabha on Thursday witnessed an ugly exchange of heated words between Congress MP Charanjeet Singh Channi and the BJP leader and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over certain personal remarks. The verbal spat caused a brief adjournment of the Lower House for 30 minutes.

 
Participating in a debate on discussion over the Union Budget, Channi referred to the assassination of Bittu's grandfather, former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh. 

"Bittu ji, your father (grandfather) was martyred but he died the day you left Congress..." said Channi.

His personal attacks on Bittu fumed him. Bittu, the Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, countered him by making certain personal remarks against Channi and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, triggering an uproar in the Lok Sabha.

The Union Minister refuted him with similar personal attacks. The BJP leader said, "My grandfather made the supreme sacrifice for the nation, not for Congress. This person (Channi) is talking about poverty, he is the most corrupt and rich person in Punjab and I'll change my name if I'm proven wrong. He is also involved 'Metoo' (an allegation of molestation)." 

BJP member Sandhya Ray, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings for 30 minutes as Opposition MPs created a ruckus.

"A former CM is behaving like a traitor and is misleading the entire country through the House. He said that NSA has been slapped on farmers. But who has it been actually slapped on - on those who wanted to break the country and Punjab. He said that NSA has been invoked against farmers and this is absolutely incorrect. An ex-CM has spoken about breaking the country and Punjab. Congress and Rahul Gandhi were sitting before him and making him say it. When we told him to bring evidence to the Floor of the House, he went on backfoot and had no reply. Congress party and the entire INDI Alliance are ashamed due to him," Bittu said outside Lok Sabha.

Also read: Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi advocates for Amritpal Singh: '20 lakh people have chosen him'

