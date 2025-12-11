Election Commission extends deadline for SIR in 5 states and 1 Union Territory; no extension for Bengal The Election Commission extended the timeline of SIR in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi:

The Election Commission on Thursday (December 11) extended the timeline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in five states and one Union Territory by one week. The extension applies to Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Uttar Pradesh.

The poll body issued a revised schedule for the SIR following requests submitted by the respective Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs).

Revised SIR schedule

As per the revised schedule, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat will now submit their Special Intensive Revision (SIR) reports by December 19, 2025 (Friday), instead of the earlier deadline of December 14, 2025 (Sunday).

The deadlines for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have also been extended, with the new submission date set for December 23, 2025 (Tuesday), replacing the previous cutoff of December 18, 2025 (Thursday). Uttar Pradesh will now submit its SIR report on December 31, 2025 (Wednesday), instead of the earlier date of December 26, 2025 (Friday).

SIR 2.0

The Election Commission of India is conducting the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across 12 states and Union Territories. The first phase of SIR was completed in Bihar in September ahead of the Assembly elections. The exercise covers Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Among these, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal will go to the polls in 2026. In Assam, where also polls are due in 2026, the revision of electoral rolls was announced separately. It is being called 'Special Revision'. Most states had the last SIR of the voter list between 2002 and 2004, and they have nearly completed the mapping of current electors according to the last SIR held in their respective states.

The primary aim of the SIR is to weed out foreign illegal migrants by checking their place of birth. The move assumes significance in the wake of a crackdown in various states on illegal migrants, including those from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

