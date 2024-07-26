Friday, July 26, 2024
     
Pakistan's red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie urges players to prioritise country over franchise contracts

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently denied No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to their senior players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi to feature in the Global T20 Canada T20 competition.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: July 26, 2024 9:06 IST
Jason Gillespie.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jason Gillespie.

Pakistan's newly appointed red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie strongly feels that the players who are centrally contracted by the cricket board should prioritise country instead of going the franchise way.

Though Gillespie firmly believes that playing in T20 leagues around the world is going to help the players get the much-needed experience and exposure, it should not come at the expense of playing for Pakistan.

"Players are centrally contracted and getting compensated really well. We have the right to be able to say, 'Look, in this situation, we need you to rest or have some downtime to give your body and mind a break, be ready for the next challenge for Pakistan.'

"We want players to go and play in these leagues and have these great experiences. But if we believe it's going to be to the detriment of representing Pakistan in an upcoming series, then we'll have a discussion and have a decision to make," Gillespie told ESPNcricinfo in an exclusive interview.

The former Australia pacer realises that these conversations are going to be "difficult" but the call needs to be taken if it is in the best interest for Pakistan cricket.

"These are honest and difficult conversations. Ultimately, we're tasked with doing what's right by Pakistan cricket," he added.

Notably, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) denied No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to three of their star players to play in the Global T20 Canada tournament this year.

"The PCB had received NOC requests from Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi for the Global T20 event, amongst other players. After taking into consideration Pakistan’s busy and packed cricket calendar in the period from August 2024 to March 2025, which includes nine ICC World Test Championship matches and next year’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and following consultations with the three players as well as the national selection committee, it has been decided to decline their requests," the PCB had mentioned in its statement.

