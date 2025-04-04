Trump reveals $5M 'Gold Card': Here's how it looks like, who can buy it and what this US visa offers Trump earlier emphasised that the fund generated by selling 'Gold Card' visas can be used to pay off the country's debt. He said, "No other country can do this because people don't want to go to other countries. They want to come here."

Trump Gold Card: US President Donald Trump on Thursday unveiled his USD 5 million "gold card" visa programme, which he said will soon be available to purchase. While speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump unveiled the first look of the VIP ticket, which aims to grant citizenship to the ultra-rich. He said the card will be available "in two weeks". Earlier in February, Trump announced his plans to sell visas to foreigners seeking to move to the US and create jobs.

On Air Force One, he told reporters, "For $5 million, this could be yours." "That was the first of the cards. You know what that card is"? It’s the gold card – the Trump card."

Here's how Trump's 'Gold Card' visa looks like

Trump's Gold Card comes in a golden colour with the US president's photo on one side and 'The Trump Card' caption encrypted towards the other side. At the top, the card features 'United States of America' with $5 million clearly mentioned.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had earlier told reporters that Trump's initiative would replace the EB-5 programme, which offers US visas to investors who spent about USD 1 million on a company that employs at least 10 people.

Who can buy 'Gold Card' visas?

The president had earlier said of recipients that “they'll be wealthy and they'll be successful and they'll be spending a lot of money and paying a lot of taxes and employing a lot of people, and we think it's going to be extremely successful.” “Companies can buy gold cards and, in exchange, get those visas to hire new employees,” Trump said.

Trump emphasised that the revenue generated by selling the Gold Card visas will be used to pay off the country's debt.