Earthquake of magnitude 4 hits northwestern Nepal, tremors felt across the country

Kathmandu:

A 4-magnitude earthquake hit Nepal's Sudurpaschim province on Thursday, authorities said. However, there were no immediate reports of any damage caused by it. The earthquake struck at 8.32 am around the Murai area of the Darchula district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

Tremors felt in Baitadi and Bajhang districts

It was also felt in the neighbouring Baitadi and Bajhang districts. There were no immediate reports about any damage or casualties caused by the tremor.

Nepal, which experiences multiple earthquakes in any given year, lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (Seismic zones IV and V), making it extremely vulnerable to earthquakes. The Himalayan nation ranks 11th among the world's most earthquake-prone countries.

A devastating earthquake killed around 9,000 people in 2015

It should be noted that a devastating earthquake in Nepal killed around 9,000 people and left hundreds of thousands homeless over a decade ago. On April 25, 2015, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, had hit the the Himalayan nation with the epicentre in Gorkha, a district about 1 hour from Kathmandu.

Along with the death toll, the earthquake also left over 22,000 injured and displaced a mammoth 2.8 million, reducing homes, schools, roads, and centuries-old heritage sites into rubble.

In the earthquake, over eight million people, almost one-third of Nepal's population, were impacted by the earthquake. Over 500,000 houses were destroyed, and another 269,000 were damaged.

The earthquake also turned whole villages into mountains of debris. Various crucial UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as Kathmandu Durbar Square, Patan Durbar Square, Bhaktapur Durbar Square, Changu Narayan Temple, Boudhanath Stupa and Swayambhunath Stupa were also destroyed in the natural disaster.

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