Congress to challenge constitutionality of Waqf Bill in Supreme Court, calls it 'assault on Constitution'

Waqf Bill: The Congress party announced on Friday that it will "very soon" move the Supreme Court to challenge the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament. The grand old party's decision to approach the apex court came just hours after the bill cleared its final legislative hurdle, receiving approval from the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of Friday. Party leaders expressed strong objections to the bill, terming its passage as an "assault on Constitution".

The Rajya Sabha passed the bill with 128 members voting in favour, while 95 opposed it. Its passage in the Lok Sabha occurred a day earlier on Thursday, where it was cleared with 288 votes supporting it against 232 dissenting votes. The government introduced the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India.

PM Modi hails Parliament's nod to Waqf Bill

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, calling it a "watershed moment" in India's pursuit of socio-economic justice, transparency, and inclusive growth. He said legislation aims to empower communities that have historically been marginalised, providing them with a stronger voice and better opportunities. In posts on X, he said the Waqf system for decades was synonymous with lack of transparency and accountability, especially harming the interests of Muslim women, poor Muslims and Pasmanda Muslims.

"The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill by both Houses of Parliament marks a watershed moment in our collective quest for socio-economic justice, transparency and inclusive growth," the PM said adding that the legislations passed by Parliament will boost transparency and also safeguard people’s rights.

Security heightened in Jamia Millia Islamia

Meanwhile, security measures have been heightened in sensitive areas of southeast Delhi, including Jamia Nagar and educational institutions like Jamia Millia Islamia, to prevent any disruption of law and order over the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, an official said. Delhi Police, supported by paramilitary forces, has intensified security arrangements across multiple vulnerable locations to thwart any potential unrest by anti-social elements.

Waqf Amendment Bill

The Bill aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.

