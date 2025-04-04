Virgin Atlantic flight from London to Mumbai diverted to Turkey due to urgent medical reason A Virgin Atlantic flight spokesperson said, " If approvals are not received, we plan instead to provide a bus transfer for customers to an alternative aircraft at another Turkish airport tomorrow to complete our customers journey to Mumbai.”

A Virgin Atlantic flight (VS358) that took off from London Heathrow to Mumbai on April 2 was diverted to Diyarbakır Airport in Turkey due to an urgent medical reason. After receiving the necessary technical approvals, the flight will resume its onward journey to Mumbai from Diyarbakır Airport at 12:00 local time today, as per the airline company.

A Virgin Atlantic flight spokesperson said, " If approvals are not received, we plan instead to provide a bus transfer for customers to an alternative aircraft at another Turkish airport tomorrow to complete our customers journey to Mumbai.”

He said in the meantime, passengers are being provided with overnight hotel accommodation and refreshments in Turkey, while we work towards a resolution, and we will keep all customers informed as soon as new updates become available.