  IND-W vs BAN-W: India vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in lead-up to Women's Asia Cup semifinal clash

India are coming into the first semifinal on the back of three clinical wins over Pakistan, UAE and Nepal during their group stage whereas Bangladesh lost to Sri Lanka, and defeated Malaysia and Thailand on their way to the semis.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: July 26, 2024 8:04 IST
India vs Bangladesh.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India vs Bangladesh.

The ongoing Women's Asia Cup has reached its business end and the fans are just three games away from witnessing the crowning moment of the new champions of Asia.

The first semifinal of the Women's Asia Cup will be played between India and Bangladesh and is expected to bring some contest for the defending champions.

The Women in Blue look poised to win their eighth continental title. The defending champions have shown flawless performances in the past week or so and have not been tested at all.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co stomped Pakistan by seven wickets to begin their campaign in style and then outclassed UAE by 78 runs. 

They then met Nepal in their final group stage fixture and hammered them by 82 runs to storm into the semis. 

Shafali Verma is the leading run-getter for India in the tournament. The right-handed batter has scored 158 runs in three games at an average of 52.66 and a strike rate of 166.31.

Shafali's strike rate is the best among the top ten run-scorers of the ongoing season. She has scored a fifty and struck 23 boundaries and smashed three sixes.

Skipper Harmanpreet has scored the second-most runs for India in the ongoing edition. She has aggregated 71 in two matches and will be responsible for providing stability to India in the middle.

On the other hand, Murshida Khatun is the leading run-scorer for Bangladesh. The batter has scored 130 runs in two games at an average of 65.00 and a strike rate of 114.03.

India women vs Bangladesh women head-to-head record in T20Is

The semifinal on Friday will be the 23rd T20I meeting between the two sides. India have beaten Bangladesh 19 times in 22 matches whereas Bangladesh have emerged victorious on just three occasions.

Hence, India are the favourites to register a victory in the semis and advance to the summit clash.

