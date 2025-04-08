Pawan Kalyan reacts to son's injury in Singapore school fire: 'When I heard about it…' Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's younger son Mark has been injured in a fire incident in Singapore.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday said that he would be flying to Singapore tonight after his younger son, Mark Kalyan, sustained injuries in a fire accident there. He mentioned that his son is currently undergoing a bronchoscopy procedure under general anaesthesia.

PM Modi called Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena Party chief further shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally called him and assured that everything would be fine. He also expressed gratitude for the strong support provided by the Indian High Commission in Singapore.

"He is going through a bronchoscopy. He will be under general anesthesia. The problem is that it will have a long-term impact. My whole-hearted gratitude to PM Modi for giving me a call and ensuring that everything is going to be alright. He gave great support through the Indian High Commission in Singapore," said Kalyan.

"They were supposed to attend a summer camp, and there was a fire incident. When I heard about it, I thought it might be some kind of a simple incident, but later I realised the magnitude of that. A kid lost his life in this and a lot of children are in the hospital right now," he added.

Mark Kalyan sustained burn injuries on his hands and legs

A fire broke out in a building in Singapore on Tuesday. A 10-year-old girl has died in this incident, while 20 other people were burnt in the fire. Pawan Kalyan's party Janasena has issued a statement regarding the incident in Singapore. The eight-year-old sustained burn injuries on his hands and legs and has been admitted to a hospital.

In an X post, the party said, "State Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan's younger son Mark Shankar was caught in a fire accident in Singapore. A fire broke out at the school where Mark Shankar was studying. He sustained injuries to his hands and legs in the accident. He also suffered from smoke inhalation. Mark Shankar has been admitted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment."

