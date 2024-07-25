Thursday, July 25, 2024
     
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, medal contenders at Paris Olympics: Form guide, and career highlights

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are two of India's best shuttlers in the men's circuit at the moment. The Indian pair is ranked No. three in the world behind China's Liang Wei Keng, Wang Chang and Kim Astrup, Anders Skaaruup Rasmussen of Denmark.

July 25, 2024
Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

Not every time sports fanatics in India hold a realistic expectation of a gold medal from an Indian athlete at the Olympics. However, Abhinav Bindra's historic gold at the Beijing Olympics brought a monumental shift.

Bindra's gold in shooting gave sports lovers in India a concrete reason to hope and back their athletes across several sporting disciplines, irrespective of the outcome.

After a spell of drought, track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra reinfused hope in the hearts and minds of fans as he scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics with his gold in the men's javelin throw.

It's been three years since Neeraj Chopra's mask-clad image holding a gold medal took the social media platforms by storm and the nation is now ready to place its bets on two young war-horses who have triggered major upheavals in the badminton men's doubles circuit.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have emerged as a top contender for gold at the Paris Olympics and might as well live up to their billing as their worst is way past them.

After being paired together in 2018, Chirag and Satwiksairaj struggled to strike a chord and had reached a point of calling it quits.

"Earlier, it felt a lot like a burden that someone is purposely making me play with him and it's all against our wishes that we are partnering each other. We didn't speak the same language," revealed Chirag during an interaction with Dinesh Karthik on JioCinema.

"I'm used to saying it in Hindi. He (Satwiksairaj) used to play with a partner who used to speak the same language."

Notably, their Malaysian coach Tan Kim Her managed to convince the two to give their partnership some time and advised against taking a premature decision. Chirag revealed that the Malaysian coach told them that they had the potential to break into the top 20 in the doubles category as they had a really good attack.

"The moment he had that conversation with us, I think it became less of a burden and more of us wanting to partner each other," he concluded.

The Indian badminton fans and the sports fans in general are expecting a gold from the pair and there is robust reason for it.

Satwik and Chirag know what it takes to be called world champions. In October 2023, Satwik and Chirag became the first Indians to claim the No. 1 rank in the doubles category.

They are now ranked three and are more than capable of winning that glorious gold in Paris.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's draw for Paris Olympics

Group C
Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto
Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel
Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar

How have Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty performed in 2024 so far?

Tournament Position
Malaysia Open Super 1000 Lost to  Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in the final
India Open Super 750 Lost to Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae in the final
Badminton Asia Team Championships Won their quarterfinal match but the Indian men's team lost 2-3
French Open Super 750 Won the finals
All England Open Super 1000 Lost to Muhammad Shohibul Fikri

and Bagas Maulana in the round of 16 fixture
Badminton Asia Championships Pulled out of the competition
Thomas Cup Lost in the quarters to Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang
Thailand Open Super 500 Won the finals
Singapore Open Super 750 Lost to 
Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard in the round of 32 fixture

Career achievements in men's doubles

 

Tournament Position
2018 Commonwealth Games Silver
2022 Commonwealth Games Gold
2020 BWF World Championships Bronze

 

