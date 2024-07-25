CM Naidu compares Jagan Reddy to Pablo Escobar, accuses him of turning Andhra into ganja capital

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu made a series of blistering attacks against his predecessor Jagan Mohan Reddy, comparing him to the Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar on Thursday (July 25). Releasing a White Paper in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Naidu criticized the tenure of the YSR Congress Party under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's leadership, claiming that it was marked by lawlessness and that the state had become a ganja capital, a problem the then CM never addressed.

Naidu Compares Jagan Mohan Reddy to Pablo Escobar

In his attacks against the former Chief Minister, Naidu primarily blamed Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state during his tenure. He compared the YSRC chief to Pablo Escobar, saying, "I am the senior-most politician in the country and I have never seen a situation like it was in Andhra when Jagan was in power. There was only one person who can compare to what happened in Andhra, drug lord Pablo Escobar."

"Pablo Escobar is a Colombian drug lord, a narco-terrorist. He turned politician and then started his cartel to sell drugs. He earned $30 billion at that time, which is worth $90 billion now. He was arrested in 1976 and in 1980 he became the number one richest drug lord in the world," Naidu explained.

"One can become richer by selling drugs as well. What was the aim of the former chief minister (Jagan)? Tata, Reliance, Ambani have money, and he aspired to become richer than them. Few have needs, few have greed, and few have mania, and these maniacs do these kinds of things," he added.

Andhra Pradesh Turned into "Ganja Capital"

While presenting the White Paper, CM Naidu also targeted the former CM for turning Andhra Pradesh into a "ganja capital" during his tenure.

"Ganja is easily available in every single village in Andhra Pradesh now. Has the former chief minister addressed the issue even once during his tenure?" Naidu asked.

He further appealed to the youth not to destroy their families and asserted the present government's commitment to controlling this issue and nipping it in the bud. "It will happen soon," he promised.

YSRC Leaders Terrorize People

Naidu also targeted the YSRC leadership, accusing them of terrorizing people when they were in power. He recalled the murder of YSRCP MLC Ananta Satya Udaya Bhaskar's driver in 2022, stating that the driver was killed and "door delivered" to his house.

It is pertinent to note that the police had confirmed that the then YSRCP MLA had murdered his driver but pushed him out of the car to make it seem like he died in an accident. Ananta even went to Bhaskar's house to deliver the body and told the driver's family that he had died in an accident, according to the police.



READ MORE | YS Sharmila stands inside water to highlight Andhra Pradesh's flood crisis | WATCH

READ MORE | ​Chandrababu Naidu's first reaction on Budget 2024 after Centre's 'special allocations' for Andhra



