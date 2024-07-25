Jio waives installation charges for Jio AirFiber users with its Freedom Offer

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio AirFiber

Jio has launched a new offer for its Jio AirFiber users. The newly launched Jio Freedom Offer will benefit new users who are planning to get a new Jio AirFiber connection. Under the newly launched offer, Jio will not charge installation fees to new users. The offer is valid for a limited period and is valid for all existing and new bookings. Here are all the details you need to know about the Jio Freedom offer.

Jio Freedom offer details

Jio has announced a 30 percent discount for its new AirFiber users under its Freedom Offer. All the AirFiber users joining between July 26 and August 15 get a Rs 1000 installation charge waiver. Zero installation is valid on all AirFiber 5G and Plus new users opting for 3 months, 6 months, and 12 months plans.

The offer covers all the new and existing bookings in addition to all new activation till August 15.

How will this offer benefit users?

For instance, those opting for a 3-month all-in-one plan have to pay Rs 3,121 which is inclusive of Rs 2,121 plan charges and Rs 1,000 installation charges. With the Freedom Offer, new users will only have to pay Rs 2,121.

Meanwhile, Jio has recently launched the JioTag Air, a smart tracker designed to address the long-standing issue of lost luggage for travelers. Building on the success of their first tracking device, Jio has now unveiled an affordable smart tracker that aims to prevent the loss of personal belongings. The device includes a new tracking feature that helps in locating lost luggage and can be discreetly placed in cars or various items, providing versatile usage of the small portable gadget.

The JioTag Air has a sleek and compact design, making it convenient to carry in pockets or bags. It uses Bluetooth 5.3 technology, allowing wireless tracking from anywhere via a smartphone. The device also includes a built-in speaker that emits sound within the range of 90 to 120 decibels, making it easier to locate items audibly.

