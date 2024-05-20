BTS Jimin's rendition of Aditi Rao Hydari's 'Gajagamini' walk from Heeramandi goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS' Jimin and Heeramandi actress Aditi Rao Hydari

BTS members never fail to amaze our desi fans with their perfect dance steps to the lyrics. The desi ARMYs of global K-Pop sensation regularly mix the songs to the dance which perfectly syncs in. The latest song in trend is Jimin doing the viral Gajagamini walk of Aditi Rao Hydari from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi. The video of his rendition is now going viral on social media.

Netizens couldn't contain their amazement and flooded the comment section with appreciation and praised how BTS members try to do all the trends with so much sync that it feels so realistic. One user wrote, "I had a strong feeling that someone will make this". Another user wrote, "Tae: armies aren't funny meanwhile armies: lol I literally laughed so hard". "Ayeee hayeee jimmijannn...perfectly blending", wrote the third user. Another social media user wrote, "Jiminjaan walked so that Bibbojaan could run".

Aditi Rao Hydari's Gajagamini Walk has become the talk of the town ever since the series premiered on the OTT platform Netflix. Apart from brilliant acting skills, the walk of hers is now trending on social media. Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar features Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Richa Chadha in the lead roles. Whereas Fardeen Khan made a comeback after 14 years with this series. Heeramandi also marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut on OTT. Heeramandi gives a compelling picture of pre-independence India bringing together an ensemble cast. Heeramandi premiered on Netflix on May 1.

For the unversed, BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeondan is a South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010. The band consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. They made their debut in 2013 under BIGHIT Entertainment with their single album 2 Cool 4 Skool. BTS released their first studio albums, Dark & Wild and Wake Up respectively in 2014.

BTS forayed into the global music market and led the Korean wave also known as the Hallyu wave into the United States for their single Mic Drop, which also garnered them Gold Certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. With time, BTS gained global recognition and now has a wave of ARMYs in several countries. They have produced several hits including Fake Love, Fire, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Dynamite, Boy With Luv, Idol, Butter, and Permission to Dance among others.

