'It totally fits...', Netizens in love with Blackpink's Lisa's new song 'Rockstar' particular scene | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lisa in the new song Rockstar

The maknae of Blackpink K-pop girl group Lisa finally made a smashing comeback with her hit single Rockstar. Ever since its release, netizens have been going gaga over the song, her dance moves, the music video and aesthetics. The video clips of her dancing are now going viral on social media.

In the clip, the fans' favourite scene of her is when Lisa raps and the song makes a drop. Netizens flooded the comment section to express their excitement and appreciate her expressions. One user wrote, "I am obsessed". Another user wrote, "Very cyberpunk, totally fitting to Lisa’s style, it’s more reflective of her taste in visuals and the song itself. The instrumentals go hard, especially the bridge with its oriental beats- sounds something out of Tame Impala’s studio. The styling & mv is wonderfully curated. It’s very her, and I think that’s what matters the most."

For the unversed, Rockstar is the song sung by Lisa and marks her first solo release in three years ever since departing from YG Entertainment. Her previous solo songs were Lalisa and Money. The song was released on June 28 this year.

BLACKPINK is been known as the biggest girl group from South Korea. The four girls Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa made their debut in 2016 with their single album Square One which featured Whistle and Boombayah. The group gained global recognition after their song Ddu-Du Ddu-du in 2018.

The K-pop girl group also released a song titled Ready for Love last year, which was a promotional track for their partnership with the video game PUBG. BLACKPINK also won an MTV VMA award in the category of Best Choreography for their album Pink Venom. Not only this, the group were also honoured last year as a Member of the Order of the British Empire by King Charles at Buckingham Palace. The group received recognition for their contribution as ambassadors for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in 2021, where the UK assumed the presidency

Also Read: Missing One Day? 7 Similar shows you can binge-watch any time

Also Read: Watched Dreaming of A Freaking Fairy Tale? Here are 7 similar K-drama shows you shouldn't miss