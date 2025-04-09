Air India passenger urinates on co-passenger on Delhi-Bangkok flight, airline responds Air India passenger urinates: Air India issued a statement confirming the incident and has reported the incident to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Air India passenger urinates: ​An Air India passenger allegedly urinated on his fellow passenger during a flight from New Delhi to Bangkok on Wednesday. The airline has reported the incident to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), news agency PTI reported, quoting sources.

Air India issues statement

An Air India spokesperson issued the statement confirming the incident and said that the crew followed all laid down procedures, and the matter has been reported to the authorities.

An Air India spokesperson said, "Air India confirms that an incident of unruly passenger behaviour was reported to the cabin crew operating flight AI2336, from Delhi to Bangkok, on 9 April 2025. The crew followed all laid down procedures, and the matter has been reported to the authorities. In addition to warning the unruly passenger, our crew offered to assist an aggrieved passenger to take up a grievance with authorities in Bangkok, which was declined at the time. The standing Independent Committee will be convened to assess the incident and determine the action, if any, to be taken against the unruly passenger. Air India continues to follow the SOPs as laid out by DGCA in such matters."

Civil Aviation Minister on Air India incident

When asked about the incident, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Wednesday said the ministry will take note of the incident and speak to the airline. "If there is any wrongdoing, we will take necessary action," he said on the sidelines of an event in the national capital.

(With agencies input)

