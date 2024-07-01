Watched Dreaming of A Freaking Fairy Tale? Here are 7 similar K-drama shows you shouldn't miss

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Watched Dreaming of A Freaking Fairy Tale

K-dramas and K-pop have experienced a surge in popularity in recent years, and their influence on youth is evident. While Korean dramas have primarily influenced audiences in fashion, beauty, and language, their direct impact on cultural habits has been relatively larger.

The Fascinating stories, brilliant acting skills and incredible cultural aesthetics are reasons enough for netizens to binge hard on Korean content. The Hallyu wave has steered its way into the hearts of viewers and added to the popularity of South Korean culture. Let's take a look at a few of the K-dramas similar to the latest popular show Dreaming of A Freaking Fairy Tale.

1. My Secret Romance

My Secret Romance is th story of Yoo-mi is devastated to learn that her new employer is the man she once had an illicit affair with. Things get tough for her when he takes revenge on her for disappearing the next morning.

2. The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is the complicated love story of Jung Ryeo-won and Wi Ha-joon. How the relationship between a teacher and a student blooms forms the crux of the story.

3. Level Up

Level Up is the story of Ahn Dan Te a corporate executive with a stoic demeanour. He meets Shin Yeon Hwa, a director at a struggling gaming firm, and they develop feelings for each other when they become business partners.

4. My Man is Cupid

My Man is Cupid tells the story of a love fairy who inadvertently falls in love with a woman whose romantic partners always have a near-death experience.

5. Devilish Charm

Devilish Charm is the story of a brilliant doctor who falls in love with a washed-up actress but his memories of the previous day disappear each midnight.

6. My Sweet Mobster

This ongoing show My Sweet Mobster tells the story of an unexpected and exciting romance brews between Seo Ji Hwan, a former gang member, and Go Eun Ha, a children's content creator.

7. Something About 1%

Something About 1% tells the story of Lee Jae-in, a wealthy and arrogant person, who meets Kim Da-hyun, a teacher, and hires her to be his fake fiance to earn his inheritance. However, he slowly falls in love with her.

